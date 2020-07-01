All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE

12802 Rustic Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12802 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Gorgeous 3 level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 1,908 square feet in Brick Yard Station. Main floor is perfect for entertaining and features an open floorplan with hardwood floors, private balcony, and kitchen with large center island, granite countertops, dual sink, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs is the spacious owner~s suite with large walk-in closet and private bathroom which includes dual sinks, a shower w/ bench, and separate water closet. A second bedroom, laundry closet, and hall bath with a shower/tub combo complete the third floor. On the bottom floor is an additional bedroom with its own private bathroom, great for guests. Central A/C. Private two-car garage. Conveniently located midway between Baltimore and Washington DC. HOA Covers Landscaping.Residents enjoy spectacular amenities, including a neighborhood swimming pool, clubhouse, centrally located community lake, promenade with overlook, walking trails, pocket parks, village greens, volleyball courts and more! Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have any available units?
12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have?
Some of 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE offers parking.
Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE has a pool.
Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Pool
South Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College