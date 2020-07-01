12802 RUSTIC ROCK LANE

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 1,908 square feet in Brick Yard Station. Main floor is perfect for entertaining and features an open floorplan with hardwood floors, private balcony, and kitchen with large center island, granite countertops, dual sink, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs is the spacious owner~s suite with large walk-in closet and private bathroom which includes dual sinks, a shower w/ bench, and separate water closet. A second bedroom, laundry closet, and hall bath with a shower/tub combo complete the third floor. On the bottom floor is an additional bedroom with its own private bathroom, great for guests. Central A/C. Private two-car garage. Conveniently located midway between Baltimore and Washington DC. HOA Covers Landscaping.Residents enjoy spectacular amenities, including a neighborhood swimming pool, clubhouse, centrally located community lake, promenade with overlook, walking trails, pocket parks, village greens, volleyball courts and more! Must see.