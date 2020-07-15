Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

250 Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Kensington
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Kensington
9801 CEDAR LANE
9801 Cedar Lane, South Kensington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1974 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BRICK 4-LEVEL SPLIT IN SOUGHT AFTER ROCK CREEK HIGHLANDS. IT SITS ON A LARGE CORNER LOT WITH A WALKOUT BASEMENT.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Kensington
10009 Pratt Pl
10009 Pratt Place, South Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
10009 Pratt Pl Available 08/01/20 Charming Rambler on quiet cul-de-sac! - Charming Rambler on quiet cul-de-sac close to Downtown Bethesda & Silver Spring.
Results within 1 mile of South Kensington
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,541
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
53 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,285
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,616
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,781
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
43 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
32 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,495
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,299
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/21/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.5BA Townhome in Pitch Perfect Symphony Park! - Welcome to your extraordinary 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 GROVE RIDGE CT #65
1 Grove Ridge Court, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SUN DRENCHED END UNIT TOWNHOME, GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORSTHROUGH-OUT, PALLADIUM WINDOWS. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, 2 MASTER SUITESWALKOUT LOWER LEVEL, DECK & DELIGHTFUL PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD WITH PATIO .

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-201
2114 Bonnywood Ln, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
GATED COMMUNITY-GREAT LOCATION - VERY SERENE SETTING-UPDATED KITCHEN/BATHS-LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT-NEAR FOREST GLEN METRO-FRESHLY PAINTED 2 BEDROOM, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3535 CHEVY CHASE LAKE DRIVE
3535 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
759 sqft
Wonderful Fully Updated 1 Bedroom with A Balcony Facing Trees. Available by end of August could be sooner if needed. Great Location near 495, NIH,Bethesda . Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5203 Elsmere Ave
5203 Elsmere Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5203 Elsmere Ave Available 09/01/20 Surprisingly Spacious Cape Cod Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious Cape Cod located less than 2 miles to downtown Bethesda.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3555 HAMLET PL #303
3555 Hamlet Place, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10201 GROSVENOR PLACE
10201 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities & CATV Included**7th floor unit in one of North Bethesda's best communities**Enjoy 24/7 front desk reception, security, fitness room, newer laundry facility, pool/pavilion, roof deck & party rooms**Ample free parking**Lots of closet

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE
11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1740 sqft
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in South Kensington, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Kensington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

