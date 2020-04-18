9640 CULVER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sought after 2 story colonial that features 4 Bed, 2 full and 2 half baths with lower level office.. Large family room addition off kitchen that leads to screened porch and deck overlooking rear yard that faces Rock Creek Park. Walk out basement, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout first and second floor and lots of storage. Located close to NIH and Joint Base Bethesda and Metro. Lead Free Certified. (Property NOT FOR SALE) and No lease option)Prior lease applicant excluded from listing agreement