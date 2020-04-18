All apartments in South Kensington
South Kensington, MD
9640 CULVER STREET
9640 CULVER STREET

Location

9640 Culver Street, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sought after 2 story colonial that features 4 Bed, 2 full and 2 half baths with lower level office.. Large family room addition off kitchen that leads to screened porch and deck overlooking rear yard that faces Rock Creek Park. Walk out basement, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout first and second floor and lots of storage. Located close to NIH and Joint Base Bethesda and Metro. Lead Free Certified. (Property NOT FOR SALE) and No lease option)Prior lease applicant excluded from listing agreement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

