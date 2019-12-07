All apartments in South Kensington
Last updated December 7 2019

9517 CABLE DR

9517 Cable Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9517 Cable Drive, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Although you may be renting, you'll truly feel at home in this beautiful spacious house situated in a fabulous neighborhood. Be the first ever to rent this perfectly maintained home which has been updated to 2019 style. Generously-sized rooms throughout and terrific storage space including a huge walk-in master BR closet. Roomy kitchen with stainless appliances, dining space and so much cabinetry! Gas fireplace in living room provides coziness with the press of a key on the remote control. Gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, bright, light carpet on lower level. Garage, driveway and street parking, too! If you appreciate having neighbors who look after one another, summertime lemonade stands, taking walks and bicylcing by your home, you'll love living here. Picnics, autumn walks under the oaks, jogging trails? Rock Creek Park is just moments from your doorstep by car, bicycle or on foot. So close to NIH, easy access to 495, 2 blocks off Conn Ave for straightforward commute to DC. Great schools, shopping, and all the conveniences are just minutes away. This opportunity has it all! Take time to drive throughout this idyllic and welcoming neighborhood, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 CABLE DR have any available units?
9517 CABLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 9517 CABLE DR have?
Some of 9517 CABLE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 CABLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9517 CABLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 CABLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9517 CABLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Kensington.
Does 9517 CABLE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9517 CABLE DR offers parking.
Does 9517 CABLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9517 CABLE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 CABLE DR have a pool?
No, 9517 CABLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9517 CABLE DR have accessible units?
No, 9517 CABLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 CABLE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9517 CABLE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9517 CABLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9517 CABLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
