9517 CABLE DR

Although you may be renting, you'll truly feel at home in this beautiful spacious house situated in a fabulous neighborhood. Be the first ever to rent this perfectly maintained home which has been updated to 2019 style. Generously-sized rooms throughout and terrific storage space including a huge walk-in master BR closet. Roomy kitchen with stainless appliances, dining space and so much cabinetry! Gas fireplace in living room provides coziness with the press of a key on the remote control. Gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, bright, light carpet on lower level. Garage, driveway and street parking, too! If you appreciate having neighbors who look after one another, summertime lemonade stands, taking walks and bicylcing by your home, you'll love living here. Picnics, autumn walks under the oaks, jogging trails? Rock Creek Park is just moments from your doorstep by car, bicycle or on foot. So close to NIH, easy access to 495, 2 blocks off Conn Ave for straightforward commute to DC. Great schools, shopping, and all the conveniences are just minutes away. This opportunity has it all! Take time to drive throughout this idyllic and welcoming neighborhood, too!