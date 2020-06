4419 BROOKFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WHAT A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SOUGHT-AFTER KENSINGTON ESTATES. LOCATED MINUTES FROM BETHESDA, ROCKVILLE, AND MAJOR COMMUTING ROUTES, LIKE RT-495, COMMUTER RAIL & MANY MORE! THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED (2018) 3 LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. OUTSIDE YOU WILL FIND ONE OF THE LARGEST,FENCED-IN BACKYARDS IN THE SUBDIVISION. INSIDE YOU WILL FIND HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, FRESH PAINT, UPDATED KITCHEN AND A COZY ADDITTION/SUNROOM THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE BACKYARD. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND 2 LARGE ROOMS W/PRIVATE BATHROOM AND RECENTELY INSTALLED DAIKIN HVAC. IN THE WALKOUT BASEMENT YOU WILL FIND RECENT INSTALLED FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING & FRESH PAINT. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM & PLENTY OF STORAGE IS ALSO A PLUS. WALK TO ALL THAT KENSINGTON HAS TO OFFER INCLUDING FARMERS MARKET,SHOPPING, DINNING & SEASONAL FESTIVITIES. AND LETS NOT FORGET ACCESS TO BEACH DR! ENOUGH SAID, HURRY BECAUSE THIS ONE IS GOING TO GO FAST!