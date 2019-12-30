4202 Anthony St.

Amenities

Applications Fees Waived For the Winter!!! Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Home in the Kensington Estates Neighborhood. - Enter the house directly into the living room with hardwood floors. Separate dining area has laminate flooring. Kitchen is located directly off of the dining room and comes equipped with all-new stainless steel gas range, all new refrigerator, and garbage disposal. A door in the kitchen leads out onto a large deck and the back yard. Hallway off of living room leads back to the two bedrooms, both of which have hardwood flooring. Updated hall bath located just outside of the bedrooms. Stairway in the hall leads up to a unique converted attic third bedroom with hardwood floors and a full bath with shower stall. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (18x15) along with a laundry room/storage area for all your storage and DIY needs.



House conveniently features driveway parking!



Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please.



To inquire, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4982900)