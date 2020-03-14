All apartments in South Kensington
South Kensington, MD
10310 MEREDITH AVE
10310 MEREDITH AVE

10310 Meredith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10310 Meredith Avenue, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Available April 1. Super charming colonial near Marc train, farmers market, 3 blocks to park/playground, convenient to Walter Reed, NIH etc. Main level includes foyer, LR, DR, powder room, table-space kitchen open to family room with wood-burning fireplace & sliding doors to an inviting just-redone deck, 1-car garage. 2nd level: Master bedroom with renovated bath & 2 closets (1 is walk-in), 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and a bright bonus room/office with skylights and under-eave storage. Walk-out basement: great recreation room with built-in shelves, bright BR & full bath, laundry room, utility closet. Owner does HVAC maintenance, gutter cleaning, security system monitoring. Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have any available units?
10310 MEREDITH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have?
Some of 10310 MEREDITH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 MEREDITH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10310 MEREDITH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 MEREDITH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 10310 MEREDITH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Kensington.
Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10310 MEREDITH AVE offers parking.
Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10310 MEREDITH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have a pool?
No, 10310 MEREDITH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have accessible units?
No, 10310 MEREDITH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 MEREDITH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 MEREDITH AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10310 MEREDITH AVE has units with air conditioning.
