10310 MEREDITH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground garage

Available April 1. Super charming colonial near Marc train, farmers market, 3 blocks to park/playground, convenient to Walter Reed, NIH etc. Main level includes foyer, LR, DR, powder room, table-space kitchen open to family room with wood-burning fireplace & sliding doors to an inviting just-redone deck, 1-car garage. 2nd level: Master bedroom with renovated bath & 2 closets (1 is walk-in), 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and a bright bonus room/office with skylights and under-eave storage. Walk-out basement: great recreation room with built-in shelves, bright BR & full bath, laundry room, utility closet. Owner does HVAC maintenance, gutter cleaning, security system monitoring. Section 8 applicants welcome.