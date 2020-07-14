3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD 20746 Suitland-Silver Hill
Price and availability
1 hour AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 16-12 · Avail. Sep 8
$1,647
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 16-01 · Avail. now
$1,834
3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1108 sqft
Unit 08-07 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,899
3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1108 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verona at Silver Hill.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
$500 Off First Month's Rent & Waived Application Fees! Limited Time Only! Welcome to The Verona at Silver Hill where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy our newly renovated apartment homes featuring oversized floor plans, individual washers and dryers in each residence, swimming pool and sundeck. The Verona at Silver Hill is located just 15 minutes from Downtown DC with easy access to I-495 and one block from the Suitland Metro Station. From the very first day at The Verona at Silver Hill, you will feel at home. Please call for an appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer limited reserved parking for $40/month. Please speak with a leasing consultant for more details.
