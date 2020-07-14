Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking cats allowed cc payments e-payments internet access lobby media room online portal

$500 Off First Month's Rent & Waived Application Fees! Limited Time Only! Welcome to The Verona at Silver Hill where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy our newly renovated apartment homes featuring oversized floor plans, individual washers and dryers in each residence, swimming pool and sundeck. The Verona at Silver Hill is located just 15 minutes from Downtown DC with easy access to I-495 and one block from the Suitland Metro Station. From the very first day at The Verona at Silver Hill, you will feel at home. Please call for an appointment today.