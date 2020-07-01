3912 COACH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Truly Amazing Single Family Home (Like Brand New) within minutes to Highway and major shopping centers). Over 3000 SQFT on 3 levels, Main level features fabulous wood flooring throughout with modern open floor plan. Fully remodeled kitchen with custom soft close cabinets, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen Island. Master bedroom with walk in closet and a full bath with custom tile work, standing shower with custom sliding glass doors. Upper level with 2 huge sized bedrooms and Full bathroom. Fully finished lower level with 1 bedroom (NTC), Rec room, Utility room and a full bath and walk upstairs. All bathrooms are fully renovated with amazing tile work, modern vanities and light fixtures. Back door leads to a concrete patio. NEW Asphalt Double drive way, Drive way on the right is double wide leads to fence gate which opens to another parking lot, Drive way to the left leads to a garage. NEW roof, NEW siding, NEW dual HVAC units, NEW carpet, Flood lights all around, Freshly painted, Wood burning fire place, Recess lights and more. Outdoor cameras in place and will convey. Endless possibilities for commercial use as well. The zoning is C-M OR commercial miscellaneous. There are many uses for this zoning. Besides keeping it as a residence, you can use the site for almost anything you can imagine for a commercial use. Please contact showing contact for showing confirmations