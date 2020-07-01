All apartments in Silver Hill
Find more places like 3912 COACH LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Hill, MD
/
3912 COACH LANE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3912 COACH LANE

3912 Coach Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Hill
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3912 Coach Lane, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly Amazing Single Family Home (Like Brand New) within minutes to Highway and major shopping centers). Over 3000 SQFT on 3 levels, Main level features fabulous wood flooring throughout with modern open floor plan. Fully remodeled kitchen with custom soft close cabinets, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen Island. Master bedroom with walk in closet and a full bath with custom tile work, standing shower with custom sliding glass doors. Upper level with 2 huge sized bedrooms and Full bathroom. Fully finished lower level with 1 bedroom (NTC), Rec room, Utility room and a full bath and walk upstairs. All bathrooms are fully renovated with amazing tile work, modern vanities and light fixtures. Back door leads to a concrete patio. NEW Asphalt Double drive way, Drive way on the right is double wide leads to fence gate which opens to another parking lot, Drive way to the left leads to a garage. NEW roof, NEW siding, NEW dual HVAC units, NEW carpet, Flood lights all around, Freshly painted, Wood burning fire place, Recess lights and more. Outdoor cameras in place and will convey. Endless possibilities for commercial use as well. The zoning is C-M OR commercial miscellaneous. There are many uses for this zoning. Besides keeping it as a residence, you can use the site for almost anything you can imagine for a commercial use. Please contact showing contact for showing confirmations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 COACH LANE have any available units?
3912 COACH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3912 COACH LANE have?
Some of 3912 COACH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 COACH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3912 COACH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 COACH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3912 COACH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3912 COACH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3912 COACH LANE offers parking.
Does 3912 COACH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 COACH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 COACH LANE have a pool?
No, 3912 COACH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3912 COACH LANE have accessible units?
No, 3912 COACH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 COACH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 COACH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 COACH LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3912 COACH LANE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr
Silver Hill, MD 20746
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr
Silver Hill, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Silver Hill 1 BedroomsSilver Hill 2 Bedrooms
Silver Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSilver Hill Apartments with Parking
Silver Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America