All apartments in Silver Hill
Find more places like 3419 Bonita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Hill, MD
/
3419 Bonita Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3419 Bonita Street

3419 Bonita Street · (301) 505-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Hill
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3419 Bonita Street, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1955 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Lovely 3 Bedroom Brick , Single Family Home - Property Id: 226645

Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested in Quiet Neighborhood --
APPLY TODAY- FREE WIFI ** W/ 1 Yr lease..
Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS
620 Min. Credit. - Income Verification required

JUNE- Special !! - First Month Discount Rent - ONLY- $1,955.00.

Walking distance to the Metro and Shopping... Great Regional Dining
4 miles to National Harbor- & MGM
10 Min Commute to Capital Hill, 8 Min. to Joint Base- Andrews 3.5 miles to Joint Base Bowling.

APPLY TODAY- Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS
620 Min. Credit. - Income Verification

Newly Remodeled, Granite Counter Tops , All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced in Yard.. Laundry Hook Ups, MUST SEE !!
- FREE WIFI *
W/ 1 Year Lease, limited utilities included**..
Spacious - and Comfortable Newly Appointed Features -Fireplace with Marble Hearth, Large Dining Room, Spacious Living Room

All Adults Must Submit An Application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226645
Property Id 226645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Bonita Street have any available units?
3419 Bonita Street has a unit available for $1,955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3419 Bonita Street have?
Some of 3419 Bonita Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Bonita Street currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Bonita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Bonita Street pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Bonita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3419 Bonita Street offer parking?
No, 3419 Bonita Street does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Bonita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Bonita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Bonita Street have a pool?
No, 3419 Bonita Street does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Bonita Street have accessible units?
No, 3419 Bonita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Bonita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Bonita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Bonita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Bonita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3419 Bonita Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr
Silver Hill, MD 20746
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr
Silver Hill, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Silver Hill 1 BedroomsSilver Hill 2 Bedrooms
Silver Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSilver Hill Apartments with Parking
Silver Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity