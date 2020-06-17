3419 Bonita Street

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom Brick , Single Family Home - Property Id: 226645
Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested in Quiet Neighborhood --
APPLY TODAY- FREE WIFI ** W/ 1 Yr lease..
Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS
620 Min. Credit. - Income Verification required
JUNE- Special !! - First Month Discount Rent - ONLY- $1,955.00.
Walking distance to the Metro and Shopping... Great Regional Dining
4 miles to National Harbor- & MGM
10 Min Commute to Capital Hill, 8 Min. to Joint Base- Andrews 3.5 miles to Joint Base Bowling.
Newly Remodeled, Granite Counter Tops , All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced in Yard.. Laundry Hook Ups, MUST SEE !!
- FREE WIFI *
W/ 1 Year Lease, limited utilities included**..
Spacious - and Comfortable Newly Appointed Features -Fireplace with Marble Hearth, Large Dining Room, Spacious Living Room
All Adults Must Submit An Application
No Pets Allowed
