759 TRENTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Located in the heart of Severna Park, walking distance to B&A Trail, dining/shopping, library, comm.center, Cypress Creek park. Enjoy Severn River water privileges & sandy beach w/OSPIA membership. Almost 2,000 square feet of living spaces and located on a wonderful cul-de-sac, garage, this wonderful home offers updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and walkout to backyard, 2 bedrooms on main level, large den in lower level, and a HUGE recreation room. Huge PLUS: Installed solar panels offer great savings on (or potential rebates) electrical bills! Venture out to the Severn River, bike on the B&A Trail or simply relax on the large deck in the beautiful private backyard! This home has so much to offer! Award-winning Blue Ribbon Severna Park schools. **No cats. Other pets on a case-by-case basis.**