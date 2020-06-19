All apartments in Severna Park
759 TRENTON AVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

759 TRENTON AVE

759 Trenton Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

759 Trenton Avenue, Severna Park, MD 21146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Severna Park, walking distance to B&A Trail, dining/shopping, library, comm.center, Cypress Creek park. Enjoy Severn River water privileges & sandy beach w/OSPIA membership. Almost 2,000 square feet of living spaces and located on a wonderful cul-de-sac, garage, this wonderful home offers updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and walkout to backyard, 2 bedrooms on main level, large den in lower level, and a HUGE recreation room. Huge PLUS: Installed solar panels offer great savings on (or potential rebates) electrical bills! Venture out to the Severn River, bike on the B&A Trail or simply relax on the large deck in the beautiful private backyard! This home has so much to offer! Award-winning Blue Ribbon Severna Park schools. **No cats. Other pets on a case-by-case basis.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 TRENTON AVE have any available units?
759 TRENTON AVE has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 759 TRENTON AVE have?
Some of 759 TRENTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 TRENTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
759 TRENTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 TRENTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 TRENTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 759 TRENTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 759 TRENTON AVE offers parking.
Does 759 TRENTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 759 TRENTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 TRENTON AVE have a pool?
No, 759 TRENTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 759 TRENTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 759 TRENTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 759 TRENTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 TRENTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 759 TRENTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 TRENTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
