Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8295 Meadowood Dr
8295 Meadowood Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Step inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and access to the den.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2930 sqft
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1260 COLONIAL PARK DRIVE
1260 Colonial Park Drive, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3896 sqft
Good credit only. No pet. No smoker. No short term lease. In excellent condition. At a quiet community. Back to trees. Four bedrooms upstairs. Main level study/library. Fully finished walk out basement with one bedroom and full bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE
1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7708 SENTRY TERRACE
7708 Sentry Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2136 sqft
NEW RENTAL IN Boyer's Ridge 1-Car Garage Townhome !.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7721 SUFFOLK WAY
7721 Suffolk Way, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2682 sqft
Gorgeous single family home in Willowbend. Open floor plan with large kitchen w/breakfast room & adjoining family room. Separate living room and dining room. Foyer with dramatic overlook into foyer.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1222 REECE ROAD
1222 Reece Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3004 sqft
Welcome to 1222 Reece Rd! Fully Renovated colonial house. Nice backyard, detached garage, huge patio with fire pit, deck to relax. All hardwood floor throughout entire house.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7944 CITADEL DRIVE
7944 Citadel Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1753 sqft
Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1706 MACO DR
1706 Maco Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
502 TROTTERS RIDGE WAY
502 Trotters Ridge Way, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4663 sqft
Very large, beautiful home. (5,100+ SQFT). 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fireplace in the family room, master bedroom on the main floor, Super master bath. 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1468 Pangbourne Way
1468 Pangbourne Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in Hanover! Walk on into your finished lower level with ample storage and space for additional family room. There is also a walk out into your backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7686 FAIRBANKS CT
7686 Fairbanks Court, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Short term rental available NOW through July 31, 2020. Beautiful renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, finished basement, nice deck, storage shed. Great location for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
City Guide for Severn, MD

I'm just workin' for a livin', workin' for my pay /In Maryland it's raining somewhere in some cafe / Hey, hey, Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong -- From "Maryland" by Vonda Shepard

Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Severn, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Severn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

