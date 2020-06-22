All apartments in Severn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:44 AM

1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE

1804 Chatfield Terrace · (410) 224-3600
Location

1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD 21144

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 57 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room. Third level offers a large Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and full bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Home is vacant and ready to go! Easy access to major highways, Marc train, Fort Meade, NSA and more! Clean and neat! Section 8 / Voucher welcome! THERE IS NO REAR YARD OR BASEMENT IN THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE have any available units?
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE have?
Some of 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
