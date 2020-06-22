1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE

Amenities

Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room. Third level offers a large Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and full bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Home is vacant and ready to go! Easy access to major highways, Marc train, Fort Meade, NSA and more! Clean and neat! Section 8 / Voucher welcome! THERE IS NO REAR YARD OR BASEMENT IN THE PROPERTY.