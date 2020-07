1433 PANGBOURNE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

WOW! WHAT A NICE TOWNHOUSE. THREE LEVELS AND THREE FULL BATHS. HARD WOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND SECOND FLOOR THROUGHOUT. THE LARGE BAY WINDOW IN THE LIVING ROOM ALLOWS FOR AMPLE LIGHT. FULLY APPOINTED KITCHEN; REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND NUMEROUS CABINETS AND A SEPARATE PANTRY. ADD THE ISLAND SEPARATING THE KITCHEN FROM THE DINING ROOM AND THIS MAKES A VERY WORKABLE KITCHEN. COZY FAMILY ROOM/BREAKFAST ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN WITH ALMOST FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS FLANKING THE FIREPLACE. ALL BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE WITH LARGE WINDOWS FOR A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE LOWER LEVEL OPENS FROM THE MAIN LEVEL THUS NOT HAVING THAT "BASEMENT" FEEL AND IS FULLY FINISHED INCLUDING A FULL BATH. THE WINDOWS AND DOOR OPEN UP TO THE WOODED BACK AREA FOR A LOT OF PRIVACY. THIS HOUSE SITS BACK IN A QUITE CUL DE SAC AND IS IN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL. THE OWNER IS IN THE PROCESS OF CONTRACTING FOR A FULL DECK TO BE INSTALLED. IT TRULY IS ONLY MINUTES TO ROUTE 295, ROUTE 100 AND OF COURSE, THE FAMOUS, LARGE ARUNDEL MILLS SHOPPING CENTER WITH ALL THE STORES AND RESTAURANTS. THIS IS AN EASY PLACE TO CALL HOME.TO APPLY GO TO: https://apply.link/2VaSCFD