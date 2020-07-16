All apartments in Severn
1132 RED HAWK WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

1132 RED HAWK WAY

1132 Red Hawk Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

1132 Red Hawk Way, Severn, MD 21144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Only 4 years old! Within biking distance from from Ft Meade base. This property has 3 levels and a den on the lower level that can be used as a guest bedroom if needed. Close to Baltimore, Annapolis, DC, NSA. Current tenants kept the property in a good shape. There were no pets at the property for those who suffer from allergies. Pets are on case by case basis. Available for move in as of August 1. Application fee is $55.00 per adult 18 y.o. or over. Close to Fort Meade, NSA, Baltimore, Annapolis, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY have any available units?
1132 RED HAWK WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
Is 1132 RED HAWK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1132 RED HAWK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 RED HAWK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 RED HAWK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1132 RED HAWK WAY offers parking.
Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 RED HAWK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY have a pool?
No, 1132 RED HAWK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1132 RED HAWK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 RED HAWK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 RED HAWK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 RED HAWK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
