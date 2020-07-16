1132 RED HAWK WAY

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Only 4 years old! Within biking distance from from Ft Meade base. This property has 3 levels and a den on the lower level that can be used as a guest bedroom if needed. Close to Baltimore, Annapolis, DC, NSA. Current tenants kept the property in a good shape. There were no pets at the property for those who suffer from allergies. Pets are on case by case basis. Available for move in as of August 1. Application fee is $55.00 per adult 18 y.o. or over. Close to Fort Meade, NSA, Baltimore, Annapolis, DC.