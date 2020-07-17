1110 RED HAWK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Only six years young, this 2 car garage townhome is beautifully appointed and ready for you to call it home! The first level offers a spacious family room area that is perfect for a playroom or office space. The main level has gleaming hardwood floors, and a GIANT eat-in kitchen with a center island that is ideal for prep space. There is a gas range and gorgeous dark wood 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and miles of granite counters. The master suite is a true retreat with a huge walk in closet, and a deluxe bathroom with oversized shower. The additional two bedrooms are spacious with great closets. This home is close to Ft. Meade, NSA, and major commuter routes. Welcome Home!