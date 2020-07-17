All apartments in Severn
Find more places like 1110 RED HAWK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Severn, MD
/
1110 RED HAWK WAY
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:57 AM

1110 RED HAWK WAY

1110 Red Hawk Way · (410) 902-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Severn
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1110 Red Hawk Way, Severn, MD 21144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Only six years young, this 2 car garage townhome is beautifully appointed and ready for you to call it home! The first level offers a spacious family room area that is perfect for a playroom or office space. The main level has gleaming hardwood floors, and a GIANT eat-in kitchen with a center island that is ideal for prep space. There is a gas range and gorgeous dark wood 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and miles of granite counters. The master suite is a true retreat with a huge walk in closet, and a deluxe bathroom with oversized shower. The additional two bedrooms are spacious with great closets. This home is close to Ft. Meade, NSA, and major commuter routes. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 RED HAWK WAY have any available units?
1110 RED HAWK WAY has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 RED HAWK WAY have?
Some of 1110 RED HAWK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 RED HAWK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1110 RED HAWK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 RED HAWK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1110 RED HAWK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 1110 RED HAWK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1110 RED HAWK WAY offers parking.
Does 1110 RED HAWK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 RED HAWK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 RED HAWK WAY have a pool?
No, 1110 RED HAWK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1110 RED HAWK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1110 RED HAWK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 RED HAWK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 RED HAWK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1110 RED HAWK WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr
Severn, MD 21076
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct
Severn, MD 21144
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir
Severn, MD 21144
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd
Severn, MD 21076
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir
Severn, MD 21076

Similar Pages

Severn 1 BedroomsSevern 2 Bedrooms
Severn Apartments with BalconiesSevern Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Severn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDDundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MD
Parkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDCamp Springs, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity