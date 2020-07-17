1110 RED HAWK WAY

Amenities
Only six years young, this 2 car garage townhome is beautifully appointed and ready for you to call it home! The first level offers a spacious family room area that is perfect for a playroom or office space. The main level has gleaming hardwood floors, and a GIANT eat-in kitchen with a center island that is ideal for prep space. There is a gas range and gorgeous dark wood 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and miles of granite counters. The master suite is a true retreat with a huge walk in closet, and a deluxe bathroom with oversized shower. The additional two bedrooms are spacious with great closets. This home is close to Ft. Meade, NSA, and major commuter routes. Welcome Home!