8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1

Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in Greenbelt!
Convenient location close to Route 495/295/95 corridors & shopping center. Walking distance to Metro/UM Bus Stop & NASA. Short walk to grocery stores, banks and restaurants.
Property highlights
- Newly installed beautiful ceramic flooring in kitchen and dining area
- Updated bathroom with ceramic floors
- Large living room with wood burning fireplace and spacious bedroom
- Separate sun room leading to the patio in private fenced in rear
- Water gas, and electric is included in the monthly rent
- No pets
Available now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4904807)