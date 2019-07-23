8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in Greenbelt!

Convenient location close to Route 495/295/95 corridors & shopping center. Walking distance to Metro/UM Bus Stop & NASA. Short walk to grocery stores, banks and restaurants.



Property highlights



- Newly installed beautiful ceramic flooring in kitchen and dining area

- Updated bathroom with ceramic floors

- Large living room with wood burning fireplace and spacious bedroom

- Separate sun room leading to the patio in private fenced in rear

- Water gas, and electric is included in the monthly rent

- No pets



Available now!



(RLNE4904807)