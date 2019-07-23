All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1

8683 Greenbelt Road · No Longer Available
Location

8683 Greenbelt Road, Seabrook, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in Greenbelt!
Convenient location close to Route 495/295/95 corridors & shopping center. Walking distance to Metro/UM Bus Stop & NASA. Short walk to grocery stores, banks and restaurants.

Property highlights

- Newly installed beautiful ceramic flooring in kitchen and dining area
- Updated bathroom with ceramic floors
- Large living room with wood burning fireplace and spacious bedroom
- Separate sun room leading to the patio in private fenced in rear
- Water gas, and electric is included in the monthly rent
- No pets

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have any available units?
8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have?
Some of 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8683 Greenbelt Rd Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
