Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely home with all new windows, new Kitchen appliances with the exception of the refrigerator,new paint and carpet.New washer and dryer in the separate laundry room The income requirements is $90000 and above. Good Credit or two months deposit will be required also.