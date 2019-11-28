8639 WATER FALL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

This home is amazing.....Just walk into the open foyer (see photo)...you'll see what I mean! Very large family room...Oh, the kitchen. Seriously, beautiful granite counters, great appliances and....wait'll you experience and LIVE in the 18x20 screened-in porch. The bedrooms upstairs are large...all of them, not just the master bedroom...Speaking of which..the master bedroom....Just check out the walk-in closet. Fully fenced-in yard...so okay to bring home Fido! If you have younger kids, you're in luck....swings, sliding board all in the back yard -- which is large enough for football! This is for short-term only until August.