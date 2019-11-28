All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8639 WATER FALL DRIVE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM

8639 WATER FALL DRIVE

8639 Water Fall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8639 Water Fall Drive, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
This home is amazing.....Just walk into the open foyer (see photo)...you'll see what I mean! Very large family room...Oh, the kitchen. Seriously, beautiful granite counters, great appliances and....wait'll you experience and LIVE in the 18x20 screened-in porch. The bedrooms upstairs are large...all of them, not just the master bedroom...Speaking of which..the master bedroom....Just check out the walk-in closet. Fully fenced-in yard...so okay to bring home Fido! If you have younger kids, you're in luck....swings, sliding board all in the back yard -- which is large enough for football! This is for short-term only until August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have any available units?
8639 WATER FALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have?
Some of 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8639 WATER FALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8639 WATER FALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD
South Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDCalverton, MDElkridge, MDCloverly, MDBeltsville, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDCatonsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Laurel

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College