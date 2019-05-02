8206 OAK LAWN DRIVE

Amenities
Lovely townhome in the popular neighborhood of Cherrytree Park! Three bedrooms, two full and two half baths! Eat-in kitchen features abundant Maple cabinetry, and an additional sitting area with a gas fireplace. Large living/dining room combo located right off kitchen, and another large space on the entry level can be used as a family or recreation room. Master bedroom has two closets and en suite bath with large soaking tub. Home overlooks common area with gazebo and is close to walking/jogging paths. Feeds into great schools like Fulton Elementary, Lime Kiln Middle and Reservoir High School. Close to shops, restaurants, JHU ALP, Fort Meade and commuter routes.