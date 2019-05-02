8206 OAK LAWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Lovely townhome in the popular neighborhood of Cherrytree Park! Three bedrooms, two full and two half baths! Eat-in kitchen features abundant Maple cabinetry, and an additional sitting area with a gas fireplace. Large living/dining room combo located right off kitchen, and another large space on the entry level can be used as a family or recreation room. Master bedroom has two closets and en suite bath with large soaking tub. Home overlooks common area with gazebo and is close to walking/jogging paths. Feeds into great schools like Fulton Elementary, Lime Kiln Middle and Reservoir High School. Close to shops, restaurants, JHU ALP, Fort Meade and commuter routes.