Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8206 OAK LAWN DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

8206 OAK LAWN DRIVE

8206 Oak Lawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8206 Oak Lawn Drive, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Lovely townhome in the popular neighborhood of Cherrytree Park! Three bedrooms, two full and two half baths! Eat-in kitchen features abundant Maple cabinetry, and an additional sitting area with a gas fireplace. Large living/dining room combo located right off kitchen, and another large space on the entry level can be used as a family or recreation room. Master bedroom has two closets and en suite bath with large soaking tub. Home overlooks common area with gazebo and is close to walking/jogging paths. Feeds into great schools like Fulton Elementary, Lime Kiln Middle and Reservoir High School. Close to shops, restaurants, JHU ALP, Fort Meade and commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

