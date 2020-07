Amenities

oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities

ONE BEDROOM UPPER LEVEL UNIT FEATURES WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO ALL THE AMENITIES WHITE MARSH HAS TO OFFER, PLUS GREAT ACCESS TO COMMUTER ROUTES. LOWER LEVELS ARE USED FOR COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT ON LEASE. NO PETS OR SMOKING ON PREMISES. LANDLORD NOT ACCEPTING VOUCHERS