$500 discount on 1st month rent for an outstanding home that is ready to move in. After the first month, remaining monthly rent will be $2,000. This 1,848 square foot house sits on a 6,600 square foot lot and features 4bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Very convenient to major shopping centers. Large utility room. Kitchen overlooks very nice back yard. Covered porch in back is perfect spot to eat crabs. Great location on a dead end street. Has 2 car parking pad and a bar for entertainment . Few minutes walk to White Marsh Mall and the Avenue. Nearby schools include Baltimore White Marsh Adventist School, St Peters Christian Day School and Fullerton Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Weis Markets and Giant Food. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Captain Harry's Ridge Crab House, Golden Corral and Mount Everest Restaurant.

7823 Perry Rd

Nottingham MD 21236



$2,000