6702 Ridge Rd

Updated 2 Bedroom in Rosedale - Updated 2 bedroom condo in Rosedale conveniently located to I95 & I695 as well as CCBC and Medstar Franklin Square. The spacious open floorplan boasts wood flooring in the living room/dining room combo and a fully-equipped updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms offer a walk-in closet and a shared hall bath. Full-sized washer/dryer and assigned parking for added convenience.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



