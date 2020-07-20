All apartments in Rossville
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

6702 Ridge Rd

6702 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6702 Ridge Road, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Updated 2 Bedroom in Rosedale - Updated 2 bedroom condo in Rosedale conveniently located to I95 & I695 as well as CCBC and Medstar Franklin Square. The spacious open floorplan boasts wood flooring in the living room/dining room combo and a fully-equipped updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms offer a walk-in closet and a shared hall bath. Full-sized washer/dryer and assigned parking for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Ridge Rd have any available units?
6702 Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 6702 Ridge Rd have?
Some of 6702 Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 6702 Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 6702 Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6702 Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 6702 Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 6702 Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
