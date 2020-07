Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system pool

Open floor plan with bumo-outs on all levels. Fully finished basement with option for 4th bedroom/office. Country kitchen with bump-out for dining room/TV room, updated flooring and slider to 2-tiered deck and fully fenced in rear yard. Master bedroom with 2 spacious walk-in closets and larde master bathroom, equipped with whirlpool tub and dual vanities. Home wired for alarm system with motion sensors. Property available for immediate occupancy.