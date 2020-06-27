All apartments in Rossville
5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE

5208 King Arthur Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5208 King Arthur Circle, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfect From Top to Bottom~..Located in Sought Out Kings Court. Great Neighbors, Schools, Shopping, and close to everything. Eat In Kitchen with Separate Dining Room. Brand New Carpet throughout. Three Sunny Large Bedrooms with tons of windows. Finished basement with Fireplace. Huge Fenced in Yard with Shed. Community Pool steps away. Ample parking. Home will be available August 1. Call me today to schedule your tour when this beautiful home becomes available on May 28! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 TO MOVE IN. Call Kathy Rubin to Schedule your tour now.....410-900-0806

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have any available units?
5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have?
Some of 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
