5208 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE

Amenities

parking pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

Perfect From Top to Bottom~..Located in Sought Out Kings Court. Great Neighbors, Schools, Shopping, and close to everything. Eat In Kitchen with Separate Dining Room. Brand New Carpet throughout. Three Sunny Large Bedrooms with tons of windows. Finished basement with Fireplace. Huge Fenced in Yard with Shed. Community Pool steps away. Ample parking. Home will be available August 1. Call me today to schedule your tour when this beautiful home becomes available on May 28! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 TO MOVE IN. Call Kathy Rubin to Schedule your tour now.....410-900-0806