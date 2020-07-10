All apartments in Rossville
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

38 IRONWOOD COURT

38 Ironwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

38 Ironwood Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Come to See and love this End /Corner Unit Townhouse with all the options. Bump out on all 3 levels. Office space that could easily be converted for other uses.Immediate occupancy for the motivated tenant. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have any available units?
38 IRONWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have?
Some of 38 IRONWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 IRONWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
38 IRONWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 IRONWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 38 IRONWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 38 IRONWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 IRONWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 38 IRONWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 38 IRONWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 IRONWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 IRONWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 IRONWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

