Rossville, MD
21 King Richard Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

21 King Richard Court

21 King Richard Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 King Richard Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Clean townhome with nice features in Rosedale! - Up for rent we have a nice clean town home with some attractive features in Rosedale, MD! Here are the features that make this house great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 1.5 Bathrooms
3.) Nice updated laminate hardwood floors
4.) New kitchen cabinets and appliances!
5.) Nice sun room/back porch, enclosed with a window air conditioner- perfect for hanging out with family/friends in the summer!
6.) Central air/ heat, works great
7.) 2 parking spaces available in the court with extra quest parking nearby
8.) Community pool available, as well as nice large common area behind house.

This house will not last long! Perfect for a family and located in a great area! More online pictures and application are available on our website: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5661611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 King Richard Court have any available units?
21 King Richard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 21 King Richard Court have?
Some of 21 King Richard Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 King Richard Court currently offering any rent specials?
21 King Richard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 King Richard Court pet-friendly?
No, 21 King Richard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 21 King Richard Court offer parking?
Yes, 21 King Richard Court offers parking.
Does 21 King Richard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 King Richard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 King Richard Court have a pool?
Yes, 21 King Richard Court has a pool.
Does 21 King Richard Court have accessible units?
No, 21 King Richard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21 King Richard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 King Richard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 King Richard Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 King Richard Court has units with air conditioning.

