21 King Richard Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Clean townhome with nice features in Rosedale! - Up for rent we have a nice clean town home with some attractive features in Rosedale, MD! Here are the features that make this house great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 1.5 Bathrooms

3.) Nice updated laminate hardwood floors

4.) New kitchen cabinets and appliances!

5.) Nice sun room/back porch, enclosed with a window air conditioner- perfect for hanging out with family/friends in the summer!

6.) Central air/ heat, works great

7.) 2 parking spaces available in the court with extra quest parking nearby

8.) Community pool available, as well as nice large common area behind house.



This house will not last long! Perfect for a family and located in a great area! More online pictures and application are available on our website: mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5661611)