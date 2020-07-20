117 BRINSMAID COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets oven refrigerator

Oversized beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome FOR RENT with over 2000 sq ft large fenced flat yard in very spacious well maintained neighborhood within walking distance to shopping galore and close to all major commuter routes. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, master bath and walk-in closet, oversized finished lower level with washer\dryer and storage area, new paint and new flooring, new roof, extra large kitchen with sunroom bump out with lots of windows and natural light. This is a must see....won't last!