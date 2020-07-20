All apartments in Rossville
117 BRINSMAID COURT

117 Brinsmaid Court · No Longer Available
Location

117 Brinsmaid Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

Property Amenities
Oversized beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome FOR RENT with over 2000 sq ft large fenced flat yard in very spacious well maintained neighborhood within walking distance to shopping galore and close to all major commuter routes. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, master bath and walk-in closet, oversized finished lower level with washer\dryer and storage area, new paint and new flooring, new roof, extra large kitchen with sunroom bump out with lots of windows and natural light. This is a must see....won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have any available units?
117 BRINSMAID COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have?
Some of 117 BRINSMAID COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 BRINSMAID COURT currently offering any rent specials?
117 BRINSMAID COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 BRINSMAID COURT pet-friendly?
No, 117 BRINSMAID COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT offer parking?
No, 117 BRINSMAID COURT does not offer parking.
Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 BRINSMAID COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have a pool?
No, 117 BRINSMAID COURT does not have a pool.
Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have accessible units?
No, 117 BRINSMAID COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 BRINSMAID COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 BRINSMAID COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 BRINSMAID COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
