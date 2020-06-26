All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated August 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

938 Rosedale Ave

938 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

938 Rosedale Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Large living/dining room combo with redone hardwood floors. New galley style kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator and new cabinets. Laundry room off the kitchen. Nice large covered patio off the kitchen that leads to a large yard. Inside there are 3 nice bedrooms with hardwood floors. There is also a large full bath as well. Oil heat and CAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Rosedale Ave have any available units?
938 Rosedale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 938 Rosedale Ave have?
Some of 938 Rosedale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Rosedale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
938 Rosedale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Rosedale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 938 Rosedale Ave offer parking?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 938 Rosedale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Rosedale Ave have a pool?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 938 Rosedale Ave have accessible units?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Rosedale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Rosedale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 Rosedale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
