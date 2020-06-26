938 Rosedale Ave

Large living/dining room combo with redone hardwood floors. New galley style kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator and new cabinets. Laundry room off the kitchen. Nice large covered patio off the kitchen that leads to a large yard. Inside there are 3 nice bedrooms with hardwood floors. There is also a large full bath as well. Oil heat and CAC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
