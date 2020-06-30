9 Cliffwood Road

Amenities

Lovely ranch style home, located on a quiet street of well kept homes in Overlea near Holt Park.Beamed ceiling in the kitchen which has a cozy cabin feel to it while the living room and bedrooms have great space and fantastic lighting.This home has been well cared for and is in top shape. New carpet flooring throughout! Central air conditioning. Detached, 620 sqft garage. Even a pool out back! (Photos show it closed for winter but fantastic space!) Convenient location minutes from White Marsh Mall and The Avenue. Available now! TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule a tour.