Rosedale, MD
9 Cliffwood Road
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:46 PM

9 Cliffwood Road

9 Cliffwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

9 Cliffwood Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Lovely ranch style home, located on a quiet street of well kept homes in Overlea near Holt Park.Beamed ceiling in the kitchen which has a cozy cabin feel to it while the living room and bedrooms have great space and fantastic lighting.This home has been well cared for and is in top shape. New carpet flooring throughout! Central air conditioning. Detached, 620 sqft garage. Even a pool out back! (Photos show it closed for winter but fantastic space!) Convenient location minutes from White Marsh Mall and The Avenue. Available now! TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cliffwood Road have any available units?
9 Cliffwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 9 Cliffwood Road have?
Some of 9 Cliffwood Road's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cliffwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cliffwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cliffwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 9 Cliffwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 9 Cliffwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 9 Cliffwood Road offers parking.
Does 9 Cliffwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cliffwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cliffwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 9 Cliffwood Road has a pool.
Does 9 Cliffwood Road have accessible units?
No, 9 Cliffwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cliffwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Cliffwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Cliffwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Cliffwood Road has units with air conditioning.

