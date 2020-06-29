All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

5709 Hamilton Ave.

5709 Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Hamilton Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
5709 Hamilton Ave/ Outstanding 3 bedroom 2 bath house with huge yard - FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.
Light and bright living room with refinished hardwood floors. Separate dining room for those family dinners. New galley style kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a porch that leads onto the large back yard. There is a large bedroom with large closet on the first floor with new carpet. Also a full bath. Second Floor has 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and also a full bath. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups CAC. Available Now $1595/ Moth + Utilities.

(RLNE5359400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have any available units?
5709 Hamilton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have?
Some of 5709 Hamilton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Hamilton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Hamilton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Hamilton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Hamilton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. offer parking?
No, 5709 Hamilton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Hamilton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have a pool?
No, 5709 Hamilton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5709 Hamilton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Hamilton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Hamilton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Hamilton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
