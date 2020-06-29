Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

5709 Hamilton Ave/ Outstanding 3 bedroom 2 bath house with huge yard - FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.

Light and bright living room with refinished hardwood floors. Separate dining room for those family dinners. New galley style kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a porch that leads onto the large back yard. There is a large bedroom with large closet on the first floor with new carpet. Also a full bath. Second Floor has 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and also a full bath. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups CAC. Available Now $1595/ Moth + Utilities.



(RLNE5359400)