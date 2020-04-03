All apartments in Rosaryville
Find more places like 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosaryville, MD
/
9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:26 AM

9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT

9706 Williamsburg Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9706 Williamsburg Court, Rosaryville, MD 20772

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
EVERY INCH OF THIS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY RENOVATED!!!!! 4 bedroom 3 bath home located just minutes from DC by car and minutes from public transit. Home is situated less than 5 minutes from Andrews Air Force Base, 20 minutes form Bolling Air Force Base and 10 minutes from the metro. This home offers an eat in kitchen and open concept living and dining area with tons of natural light. Enjoy 3 bedrooms on the main level with the master ensuite. This open layout basement includes an additional spacious bedroom, huge fireplace, full bathroom and walkout to a huge fenced backyard. COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!!!!! THIS WONT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have any available units?
9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have?
Some of 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT offer parking?
No, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have a pool?
No, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have accessible units?
No, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDClinton, MDWestphalia, MDMarlton, MDMarlboro Village, MDBrock Hall, MDForestville, MD
Camp Springs, MDDistrict Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDWalker Mill, MDAccokeek, MDLargo, MDCapitol Heights, MDTemple Hills, MDCoral Hills, MDKettering, MDOxon Hill, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University