9706 WILLIAMSBURG COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

EVERY INCH OF THIS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY RENOVATED!!!!! 4 bedroom 3 bath home located just minutes from DC by car and minutes from public transit. Home is situated less than 5 minutes from Andrews Air Force Base, 20 minutes form Bolling Air Force Base and 10 minutes from the metro. This home offers an eat in kitchen and open concept living and dining area with tons of natural light. Enjoy 3 bedrooms on the main level with the master ensuite. This open layout basement includes an additional spacious bedroom, huge fireplace, full bathroom and walkout to a huge fenced backyard. COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!!!!! THIS WONT LAST LONG!