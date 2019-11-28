All apartments in Rosaryville
Rosaryville, MD
10709 Blackstone Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:33 PM

10709 Blackstone Avenue

10709 Blackstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Blackstone Avenue, Rosaryville, MD 20623

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please click here to apply Immaculate colonial located in Cheltenham. This gorgeous home features open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinetry. Wall to wall carpeting through out. The bedrooms are located on the upper level with fresh paint. The Master Suite bathroom has double vanity sink, separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy entertaining on the lower level fully finished basement with access to fenced backyard. Family room located off of the kitchen with gas log fireplace and ample windows. 2 car garage. Within minutes to Rt 5. Great location to Washington DC, National Harbor and I-495 Corridor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have any available units?
10709 Blackstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have?
Some of 10709 Blackstone Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Blackstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Blackstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Blackstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10709 Blackstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10709 Blackstone Avenue offers parking.
Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Blackstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 10709 Blackstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10709 Blackstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10709 Blackstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Blackstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10709 Blackstone Avenue has units with air conditioning.

