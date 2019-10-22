All apartments in Rosaryville
Find more places like 10212 TERRACO PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosaryville, MD
/
10212 TERRACO PLACE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

10212 TERRACO PLACE

10212 Terraco Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10212 Terraco Place, Rosaryville, MD 20623

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No HOA. Almost 1/3 acre lot. Fantastic home you'll want to rent! Large renovated kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances (gas stove is 5-burner), new high-end Refrigerator, new dishwasher and microwave. Large granite island in kitchen. Separate room for dining table and separate dining room.n Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Separate formal living room. Partially finished basement. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom has double vanity. Great back deck and fenced-in yard, perfect for entertaining! Don't wait to rent this home! Only 4.6 miles to Andrews Air Force Base! New HVAC. Large storage shed in backyard.One small dog, under 30-pounds allowed (case by case basis).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have any available units?
10212 TERRACO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have?
Some of 10212 TERRACO PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 TERRACO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10212 TERRACO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 TERRACO PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10212 TERRACO PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE offer parking?
No, 10212 TERRACO PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 TERRACO PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have a pool?
No, 10212 TERRACO PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10212 TERRACO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 TERRACO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10212 TERRACO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10212 TERRACO PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDClinton, MDWestphalia, MDMarlton, MDMarlboro Village, MDBrock Hall, MDForestville, MD
Camp Springs, MDDistrict Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDWalker Mill, MDAccokeek, MDLargo, MDCapitol Heights, MDTemple Hills, MDCoral Hills, MDKettering, MDOxon Hill, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University