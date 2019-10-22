10212 TERRACO PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No HOA. Almost 1/3 acre lot. Fantastic home you'll want to rent! Large renovated kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances (gas stove is 5-burner), new high-end Refrigerator, new dishwasher and microwave. Large granite island in kitchen. Separate room for dining table and separate dining room.n Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Separate formal living room. Partially finished basement. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom has double vanity. Great back deck and fenced-in yard, perfect for entertaining! Don't wait to rent this home! Only 4.6 miles to Andrews Air Force Base! New HVAC. Large storage shed in backyard.One small dog, under 30-pounds allowed (case by case basis).