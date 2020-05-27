492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Magnificent Winchester Model End Unit Townhouse Backing to Green Common Area. 4 BRs, 3.5 BAs with 2-Car Attached Garage. 2-Story Foyer. 9' Ceilings. Crown Moldings. Maple Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchen and Family Room. Kitchen with Tall Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Butler Pantry with Wet Bar. Bright Family Room off Kitchen leading to Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Walk-In Closet. Separate Shower and Soaking Tub in Master Bathroom. Two Other Good Size Bedrooms with Vaulted ceilings, Full Hallway BA, Laundry on Upper Level. Recreation Room in Walk-Out Basement Next to Garage. Plus One Bedroom and a Full Bath. Two-Level Wrap Around Deck. Fenced In Backyard. One of The Largest Townhouse Model in Sought After Rose Hill Falls. Must See.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9IeotIyzFw This property is also listed for sale.