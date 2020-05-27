All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE

492 Winding Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

492 Winding Rose Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Magnificent Winchester Model End Unit Townhouse Backing to Green Common Area. 4 BRs, 3.5 BAs with 2-Car Attached Garage. 2-Story Foyer. 9' Ceilings. Crown Moldings. Maple Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchen and Family Room. Kitchen with Tall Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Butler Pantry with Wet Bar. Bright Family Room off Kitchen leading to Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Walk-In Closet. Separate Shower and Soaking Tub in Master Bathroom. Two Other Good Size Bedrooms with Vaulted ceilings, Full Hallway BA, Laundry on Upper Level. Recreation Room in Walk-Out Basement Next to Garage. Plus One Bedroom and a Full Bath. Two-Level Wrap Around Deck. Fenced In Backyard. One of The Largest Townhouse Model in Sought After Rose Hill Falls. Must See.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9IeotIyzFw This property is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have any available units?
492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have?
Some of 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 492 WINDING ROSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
