All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1013 CRAWFORD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1013 CRAWFORD DR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

1013 CRAWFORD DR

1013 Crawford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1013 Crawford Drive, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome Home to this newly renovated, cape code, located a mile away from Rockville Metro. The house has been remodeled from top to bottom and is definite a must see. Updated features include, new front door and lighting fixture in the foyer, recessed lighting through the main level, updated bathrooms and kitchen, a remodeled fireplace, and an upper floor master suite with its own, in suite, updated bathroom. There are also updates to the Shed. All appliances are new and energy efficient and the windows have been updated to maximize sound and weather resistance. The home has a private back yard for entertaining or barbecue and is located minutes away from Rockville town center and Hillcrest Park. Located off of Viers mill road, don't wait for someone else to rent this amazing home! Reserve your appointment today. Sorry no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have any available units?
1013 CRAWFORD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have?
Some of 1013 CRAWFORD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 CRAWFORD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1013 CRAWFORD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 CRAWFORD DR pet-friendly?
No, 1013 CRAWFORD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR offer parking?
Yes, 1013 CRAWFORD DR offers parking.
Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 CRAWFORD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have a pool?
No, 1013 CRAWFORD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have accessible units?
No, 1013 CRAWFORD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 CRAWFORD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 CRAWFORD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 CRAWFORD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University