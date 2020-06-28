1013 CRAWFORD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome Home to this newly renovated, cape code, located a mile away from Rockville Metro. The house has been remodeled from top to bottom and is definite a must see. Updated features include, new front door and lighting fixture in the foyer, recessed lighting through the main level, updated bathrooms and kitchen, a remodeled fireplace, and an upper floor master suite with its own, in suite, updated bathroom. There are also updates to the Shed. All appliances are new and energy efficient and the windows have been updated to maximize sound and weather resistance. The home has a private back yard for entertaining or barbecue and is located minutes away from Rockville town center and Hillcrest Park. Located off of Viers mill road, don't wait for someone else to rent this amazing home! Reserve your appointment today. Sorry no pets or smokers.