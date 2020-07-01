**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/15!** Security deposit and remaining February rent due at lease signing. Wow! Check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bath home! BONUS FAMILY ROOM BUMP OUT WITH SKY LIGHTS! Eat in kitchen has a breakfast for extra space. Large living room/dining room combo offers plenty of space for entertaining. Finished basement has a storage area! FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET IN 2 OF THE BEDROOMS! Private access to the full bath in the master bedroom. NEW HVAC JUNE 2019! Come see this one today before it's gone. Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4330 HORNER LANE have any available units?
4330 HORNER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 4330 HORNER LANE have?
Some of 4330 HORNER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 HORNER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4330 HORNER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 HORNER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 HORNER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4330 HORNER LANE offer parking?
No, 4330 HORNER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4330 HORNER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 HORNER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 HORNER LANE have a pool?
No, 4330 HORNER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4330 HORNER LANE have accessible units?
No, 4330 HORNER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 HORNER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 HORNER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 HORNER LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4330 HORNER LANE has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)