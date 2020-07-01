4330 HORNER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/15!** Security deposit and remaining February rent due at lease signing. Wow! Check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bath home! BONUS FAMILY ROOM BUMP OUT WITH SKY LIGHTS! Eat in kitchen has a breakfast for extra space. Large living room/dining room combo offers plenty of space for entertaining. Finished basement has a storage area! FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET IN 2 OF THE BEDROOMS! Private access to the full bath in the master bedroom. NEW HVAC JUNE 2019! Come see this one today before it's gone. Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.