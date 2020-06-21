All apartments in Riverside
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT

4314 Hampton Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Separate laundry room off kitchen. Home freshly painted. Beautiful FENCED back yard with deck. Includes deck furniture, grill and fire pit. Home does not have basement. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Home conveniently located close to Rt 40, I 95. Plenty of close shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

