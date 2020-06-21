4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Separate laundry room off kitchen. Home freshly painted. Beautiful FENCED back yard with deck. Includes deck furniture, grill and fire pit. Home does not have basement. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Home conveniently located close to Rt 40, I 95. Plenty of close shopping and dining!