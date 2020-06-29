All apartments in Riverside
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT

1416 Golden Rod Court · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Golden Rod Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
MUST HAVE 650+ CREDIT SCORES NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. Apply at ADVANCEDRENT.MANAGEBUILDING.COM/RESIDENT/APPS/RENTALAPP $25 fee. Close to everything you need. Riverside Community pool and playgrounds. New windows, Newer roof, New flooring, New Stainless steel Kitchen appliances, New Cabinets and counter tops, New flooring, New Paint, New bathrooms, Open floor plan, deck off kitchen backing to woods. Huge laundry room/storage area and a rough in for another full bath. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Close to I95 and Aberdeen Proving Grounds. Many Major employers in the area. Also for sale. Bring your best offer!! Approved for VA and 10%+ down Conventional or Cash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have any available units?
1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have?
Some of 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT offer parking?
No, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT has a pool.
Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
