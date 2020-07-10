Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverside, MD
/
1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT
1404 Golden Rod Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1404 Golden Rod Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LISTED AND RENTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT have any available units?
1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverside, MD
.
Is 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverside
.
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT offer parking?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT have a pool?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
