Home
/
Riverside, MD
/
1304 GERMANDER DRIVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

1304 GERMANDER DRIVE

1304 Germander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Germander Drive, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse for rent in Riverside. New carpet, deck overlooking fenced backyard, and finished walk-out basement with full bath. Trash and recycling is included in the rent. Pets allowed case-by-case with $350 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. SMALL PETS ONLY (1 DOG). SHOWS GREAT!!! MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS LEASE & APPLICATION. ALL MONIES MUST BE MONEY ORDER OR CASHIER CHECKS AND ARE DUE UPON LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APP APPROVAL. NO PERSONAL CHECKS. APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER PERSON OVER 18. NO SMOKING. APPLICATION AVAILABLE IN VIEW DOCS.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have any available units?
1304 GERMANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 GERMANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 GERMANDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
