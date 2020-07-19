1304 GERMANDER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse for rent in Riverside. New carpet, deck overlooking fenced backyard, and finished walk-out basement with full bath. Trash and recycling is included in the rent. Pets allowed case-by-case with $350 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. SMALL PETS ONLY (1 DOG). SHOWS GREAT!!! MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS LEASE & APPLICATION. ALL MONIES MUST BE MONEY ORDER OR CASHIER CHECKS AND ARE DUE UPON LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APP APPROVAL. NO PERSONAL CHECKS. APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER PERSON OVER 18. NO SMOKING. APPLICATION AVAILABLE IN VIEW DOCS.,