4510 WOODBERRY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Contact Owner for all Showings.Great opportunity to rent at Riverdale Park Station! This new, urban-style end unit Cassidy model offers three bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, and backs up to a private wooded area. High-end upgrades and finishings to match.The house provides a family room to entertain, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and the master bathroom offers dual sinks. Enjoy sitting out on either the deck or the rooftop terrace in the upper loft.Hiking and biking trails, restaurants, Gold's Gym, Whole Foods, and entertainment right at your doorstep. Minutes from the University of Maryland, the College Park metro (yellow and green line), M Square Research Park, and a just a short ride to D.C. by car. Don't miss your chance!