42 SHORE WALK RD

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Are you enjoying the best life has to offer you? Wake up energized as you enjoy some of the best views on the entire South River. Owned by the same family since the 1930~s this 4 bedroom, 3 full, 1 half bath home has incredible interior charm with it~s original fireplace & chimney, hardwood floors, and master bedroom balcony overlooking the water. As the sun sets behind the trees the home transforms to an entertainer~s paradise with large waterside deck on the main level that will mesmerizes your guests. If they don~t want to leave, its ok. There is a main level master suite used as a full in-law suite including full bath and kitchenette. This space would also be ideal for a family room or children~s playroom. Make the next 18 months the best days of your life in this incredible setting. Riva is rural in feel yet just minutes to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways of 97 and Rt. 50. As you come home and cross the South River bridge and see your home you career worries will fade away. Sorry no pets. Call agent for showings.