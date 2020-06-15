204 CORK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully remodeled two bedroom condo features an open floor plan with a living/dining room combination. New beautiful kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop. Master bedroom with 2 spacious walk in closets. Second bedroom can also be used as a den. Space saving stackable washer/dryer. Sliding Glass Door leads to spacious balcony. Convenient location from shops and food (walking distance) as well as a short walk to the community swimming pool.