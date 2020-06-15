All apartments in Reisterstown
204 CORK LANE

204 Cork Lane · No Longer Available
Location

204 Cork Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom condo features an open floor plan with a living/dining room combination. New beautiful kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop. Master bedroom with 2 spacious walk in closets. Second bedroom can also be used as a den. Space saving stackable washer/dryer. Sliding Glass Door leads to spacious balcony. Convenient location from shops and food (walking distance) as well as a short walk to the community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 CORK LANE have any available units?
204 CORK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 CORK LANE have?
Some of 204 CORK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 CORK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
204 CORK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 CORK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 204 CORK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 204 CORK LANE offer parking?
No, 204 CORK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 204 CORK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 CORK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 CORK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 204 CORK LANE has a pool.
Does 204 CORK LANE have accessible units?
No, 204 CORK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 CORK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 CORK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
