Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac of the safe and cozy Village of Timbergrove. This home features 3 1/2 bathrooms, multiple living room areas, new appliances and a storage shed in the back yard. Brand new Bryant furnace and roof. Beautiful wood and tile flooring. Zoned for great schools. Short walk to community pool and playground. This is a must see! Now showing for July 1st move-in.