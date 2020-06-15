All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

11907 TARRAGON RD #C

11907 Tarragon Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11907 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor. Recently painted LR, DR and MBR. Two full updated bathrooms and great office area perfect for students & those working from home. Abundance of closet space in the condo and separate storage unit and paid laundry services also on main level. Water, sewer & hot water included in the rent. Plenty of parking out front for tenants and guests and very conveniently located near bus line, shopping and restaurants. Must use Long and Foster online application ($55 per adult) and Long and Foster lease. Call listing agent for Long and Foster recommended credit score & income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C have any available units?
11907 TARRAGON RD #C has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C have?
Some of 11907 TARRAGON RD #C's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 TARRAGON RD #C currently offering any rent specials?
11907 TARRAGON RD #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 TARRAGON RD #C pet-friendly?
No, 11907 TARRAGON RD #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C offer parking?
Yes, 11907 TARRAGON RD #C does offer parking.
Does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11907 TARRAGON RD #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C have a pool?
No, 11907 TARRAGON RD #C does not have a pool.
Does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C have accessible units?
No, 11907 TARRAGON RD #C does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 TARRAGON RD #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 TARRAGON RD #C has units with dishwashers.
