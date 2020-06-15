11907 TARRAGON RD #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor. Recently painted LR, DR and MBR. Two full updated bathrooms and great office area perfect for students & those working from home. Abundance of closet space in the condo and separate storage unit and paid laundry services also on main level. Water, sewer & hot water included in the rent. Plenty of parking out front for tenants and guests and very conveniently located near bus line, shopping and restaurants. Must use Long and Foster online application ($55 per adult) and Long and Foster lease. Call listing agent for Long and Foster recommended credit score & income.