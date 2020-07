Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Wonderful four bedrooms two full baths ranch in Chartley. Freshly remodeled with high end kitchen and bathroom finishes. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Fenced in back yard. All systems are new: HVAC, laundry set and kitchen appliance. Super wide driveway for parking. Walking distance to stores and restaurants. Minutes drive to more shops, 795, Reisterstown Rd, 30. It is ready for you! Vouchers and college students are welcome.