Redland, MD
7812 JEREMY TERRACE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

7812 JEREMY TERRACE

7812 Jeremy Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7812 Jeremy Terrace, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom single family house for lease on quiet cul-de-sac. High cathedral ceilings in living room, dining room & kitchen give dramatic appeal & great open layout & cozy wood-burning fireplace to keep you warm & toasty on winter evenings. Fantastic eat-in kitchen for cooking & entertaining - stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lots of counterspace & storage. 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths on upper level - MBR with en-suite bathroom, walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic front porch overlo yard with a tree swing & lots of room for kids to play & bike & a lovely back deck w/ built-in seating overlooking a large fenced backyard perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Great location with easy access to commuter routes, parks, shopping, Shady Grove metro station, etc. Available for lease starting 7/18. Stop by the open house on 7/19 from 6-8pm to see this gorgeous house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have any available units?
7812 JEREMY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have?
Some of 7812 JEREMY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 JEREMY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7812 JEREMY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 JEREMY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 JEREMY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7812 JEREMY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
