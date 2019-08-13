7812 JEREMY TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom single family house for lease on quiet cul-de-sac. High cathedral ceilings in living room, dining room & kitchen give dramatic appeal & great open layout & cozy wood-burning fireplace to keep you warm & toasty on winter evenings. Fantastic eat-in kitchen for cooking & entertaining - stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lots of counterspace & storage. 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths on upper level - MBR with en-suite bathroom, walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic front porch overlo yard with a tree swing & lots of room for kids to play & bike & a lovely back deck w/ built-in seating overlooking a large fenced backyard perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Great location with easy access to commuter routes, parks, shopping, Shady Grove metro station, etc. Available for lease starting 7/18. Stop by the open house on 7/19 from 6-8pm to see this gorgeous house!