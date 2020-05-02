7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Absolutely beautiful, updated and renovated townhouse with three fully finished levels and 3 full baths! A short walk to Shady Grove Metro and just minutes from the ICC. This is a 10+ in terms of condition and upgrades. Private deck backs to common area and playground. Great community with pool, bike path, tennis and basketball courts. Hardwood floors, granite counters, tile and glass baths. No pets. HOA included in rent. Great landlord to work with - takes pride in the condition of the house.