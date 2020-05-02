All apartments in Redland
Find more places like 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redland, MD
/
7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE

7704 Havenside Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7704 Havenside Terrace, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful, updated and renovated townhouse with three fully finished levels and 3 full baths! A short walk to Shady Grove Metro and just minutes from the ICC. This is a 10+ in terms of condition and upgrades. Private deck backs to common area and playground. Great community with pool, bike path, tennis and basketball courts. Hardwood floors, granite counters, tile and glass baths. No pets. HOA included in rent. Great landlord to work with - takes pride in the condition of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have any available units?
7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have?
Some of 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redland Apartments with BalconyRedland Apartments with Gym
Redland Apartments with ParkingRedland Dog Friendly Apartments
Redland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD
Franconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America