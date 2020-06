Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful garage END UNIT townhouse with 3 BR/2.5 BA in Mineral Springs Village! Open floor plan with plenty of day light. New hardwood flooring on two levels. SS Appliances. Finished walkout lower level with walls of windows stepping out to patio and fenced backyard. Deck backing to nice view/privacy. Convenient location near shopping, dining & I-270. Sorry, No Pets (NO EXCEPTIONS), Non-smoking, Available October 1, 2019.